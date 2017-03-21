Minella Rocco: Favourite will not run in Grand National

Minella Rocco was runner-up to Sizing John in the Cheltenham Gold Cup

Favourite Minella Rocco will not run in next month's Grand National at Aintree, trainer Jonjo O'Neill says.

Minella Rocco was about 8-1 favourite after finishing runner-up to Sizing John in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Stablemate More Of That, who was sixth in the Gold Cup, is set to run in the National on Saturday, 8 April.

"Minella Rocco has been taken out of the Grand National. He's absolutely fine and we'll aim him at the Gold Cup again next year," O'Neill said.

"More Of That came out of the Gold Cup well and will now head to Aintree for the National.

"Shutthefrontdoor has also been taken out of the Grand National and will head for the Irish Grand National next month."