Cheltenham Festival 2017: Sizing John wins Gold Cup

It was Power's first ride in the prestigious race

Sizing John, ridden by Robbie Power and trained by Jessica Harrington, powered home to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Victory completed a big-race double for the 7-1 chance, who won the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown in February.

He finished two and three quarter lengths ahead of Minella Rocco (18-1) in the Cheltenham showpiece, with Native River (7-2) in third.

Lizzie Kelly, the first woman for 33 years to ride in the race, was unseated from Tea for Two at the second fence.

The 3-1 favourite Djakadam was fourth while the much-loved Cue Card again fell three fences from home.

Full Gold Cup result

Sizing John was a first Cheltenham Gold Cup entry for Harrington, who guided Moscow Flyer to Queen Mother Champion Chase success in 2003 and 2005.

"It's amazing - he has gone from running from two miles at Christmas to three miles here," Harrington told BBC Radio 5 live.

"He jumped like a buck and it was his jumping that got him there.

"I never seemed to have any stayers before for this race - I can't believe it."

More to follow.