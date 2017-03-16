Cheltenham 2017: Nichols Canyon wins Stayers' Hurdle ridden by Ruby Walsh

Nichols Canyon (l) won to give Ruby Walsh his 55th Cheltenham win

Cheltenham Festival on the BBC Dates: 14-17 March Venue: Cheltenham Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live & BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app (full coverage details)

Nichols Canyon made it a hat-trick of wins for jockey Ruby Walsh and trainer Willie Mullins as they shocked odds-on favourite Unowhatimeanharry to win the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Walsh and Mullins had already won in the Novices' Chase and Ryanair Chase before overhauling Lil Rockerfeller.

Unowhatimeanharry was looking for a ninth straight win but could only finish third under jockey Noel Fehily.

Walsh now has a record 55 Cheltenham Festival wins.

Mullins and Walsh came into Thursday without a win to their names at this year's festival but started the day with victory on the 6-4 favourite Yorkhill in the Novices' Chase, before Un De Sceaux won in thrilling style in the Ryanair Chase.

Success there will have been sweet for Mullins, who saw Ryanair owner Michael O'Leary remove 60 horses from his stables last September.

Fehily was looking for a big-race treble on Unowhatimeanharry after winning the Champion Hurdle on Tuesday and Wednesday's Champion Chase, but despite being well placed coming off the penultimate fence had no answer to Nichols Canyon's kick for the line.

More to follow.