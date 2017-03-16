BBC Sport - Cheltenham Festival 2017: Behind the scenes at trainer Colin Tizzard's stables
Behind the scenes with Colin Tizzard
Horse Racing
BBC Points West visit the stables of Colin Tizzard, trainer of two Gold Cup front-runners, Cue Card and Native River.
Both horses have been heavily backed for Friday's feature race at the Cheltenham Festival.
The pair are among more than 80 horses that Tizzard trains at Milborne Port in Somerset.
