BBC Sport - Cheltenham Festival 2017: Behind the scenes at trainer Colin Tizzard's stables

Behind the scenes with Colin Tizzard

BBC Points West visit the stables of Colin Tizzard, trainer of two Gold Cup front-runners, Cue Card and Native River.

Both horses have been heavily backed for Friday's feature race at the Cheltenham Festival.

The pair are among more than 80 horses that Tizzard trains at Milborne Port in Somerset.

Follow the Cheltenham Festival with BBC Sport.

Top videos

Video

Behind the scenes with Colin Tizzard

Video

Guardiola criticises players' approach

Video

Pogba deserves respect - Mourinho

Video

Prommegger wins snowboard title in dramatic finish

Video

Austria's Ulbing wins snowboard parallel slalom

Video

City will attack as much as possible - Guardiola

Video

Everyone can be proud of Leicester - Shakespeare

Video

LeBron James slam dunk in NBA plays of the week

Video

Minikin's 'thunderous' try of the week

Video

Sochi heartbreak improved me - Christie

Video

Funnies, action and analysis from Chelsea win

Video

Everybody loves N'Golo: Pundits purr over Kante

Video

McCoy 'honoured' by Cheltenham statue

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Nordic Walking

Free Taster Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired