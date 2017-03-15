Cheltenham Gold Cup: Cue Card, Native River and Djakadam among favourites

Colin Tizzard's Cue Card fell three fences from the finish last year

Gold Cup Day at Cheltenham Date: Friday, 17 March First race: 13:30 GMT Gold Cup: 15:30 GMT

Cue Card and Native River are among the 14 horses declared for Friday's Cheltenham Gold Cup at 15:30 GMT.

Colin Tizzard's pair dispute favouritism for the blue riband along with the Willie Mullins-trained Djakadam.

Cue Card fell three fences from the finish 12 months ago and has since won a third Betfair Chase at Haydock.

He lost out to stablemate Thistlecrack at Kempton on Boxing Day but returned to winning ways at Ascot in February.

Native River has enjoyed a fantastic campaign, winning the Hennessy at Newbury, the Welsh Grand National at Chepstow and February's Denman Chase at Newbury.

Mullins has saddled the runner-up of the Gold Cup six times but has yet to taste victory. Djakadam, however, has chased home Coneygree and Don Cossack in the past two Gold Cups.

Lizzie Kelly will become the first woman to ride in the race for 33 years when she partners outsider Tea For Two. Kelly became the only woman to win a Grade One race over jumps when she rode the horse to success in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase in December 2015.

Jessica Harrington saddles her first runner in the race - Irish Gold Cup winner Sizing John - with Henry de Bromhead represented by Champagne West.

Gordon Elliott has declared both Outlander and Empire Of Dirt, though the latter is set to instead line up in the Ryanair Chase on Thursday.

Jonjo O'Neill saddles More Of That and Minella Rocco, while Bristol De Mai, Smad Place, Saphir Du Rheu and Irish Cavalier complete the field.