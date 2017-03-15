Cheltenham 2017: Special Tiara wins Queen Mother Champion Chase

The win for Special Tiara gave Fehily his 100th winner of the season

Special Tiara (11-1) landed the Queen Mother Champion Chase to give jockey Noel Fehily a second big-race win at the 2017 Cheltenham Festival.

The winner, who was third in the last two runnings of the race, finished a head clear of Fox Norton (7-1) with Sir Valentino (33-1) third.

The 2-9 favourite Douvan jumped disappointingly and was never in contention.

Fehily had won Tuesday's Champion Hurdle on Buveur D'Air.

"He felt great and never missed a beat," a thrilled Fehily told BBC Radio 5 live. "I have been second in this race a few times so to win one is brilliant."

