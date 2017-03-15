Cheltenham 2017: Special Tiara wins Queen Mother Champion Chase

Noel Fehily on Special Tiara
The win for Special Tiara gave Fehily his 100th winner of the season
Cheltenham Festival on the BBC
Dates: 14-17 March Venue: Cheltenham
Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live & BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app (full coverage details)

Special Tiara (11-1) landed the Queen Mother Champion Chase to give jockey Noel Fehily a second big-race win at the 2017 Cheltenham Festival.

The winner, who was third in the last two runnings of the race, finished a head clear of Fox Norton (7-1) with Sir Valentino (33-1) third.

The 2-9 favourite Douvan jumped disappointingly and was never in contention.

Fehily had won Tuesday's Champion Hurdle on Buveur D'Air.

"He felt great and never missed a beat," a thrilled Fehily told BBC Radio 5 live. "I have been second in this race a few times so to win one is brilliant."

More to follow.

