BBC Sport - Cheltenham 2017: Gold Cup jockey Lizzie Kelly on being accepted in horse racing

'I had to do more to fit in and look right'

Lizzie Kelly tells BBC Points West about what she did to become accepted in horse racing, ahead of becoming the first female jockey for 33 years to compete in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The Devon jockey rides Tea for Two in the festival's showpiece race on Friday.

Follow the Cheltenham Festival with BBC Sport.

