McCoy 'honoured' by Cheltenham statue
Twenty-time champion jockey Sir Anthony McCoy says he is "honoured and flattered" to have had a statue built in his honour at Cheltenham.
The bronze figure of the retired jockey, which was crafted by Dublin-based sculptor Paul Ferrier, was unveiled in front of racegoers in the Best Mate Plaza before racing on Tuesday.
The 42-year-old partnered 31 winners at the Festival, which included two victories in the Gold Cup and three Champion Hurdle successes.
