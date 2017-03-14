BBC Sport - McCoy 'honoured' by Cheltenham statue

McCoy 'honoured' by Cheltenham statue

Twenty-time champion jockey Sir Anthony McCoy says he is "honoured and flattered" to have had a statue built in his honour at Cheltenham.

The bronze figure of the retired jockey, which was crafted by Dublin-based sculptor Paul Ferrier, was unveiled in front of racegoers in the Best Mate Plaza before racing on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old partnered 31 winners at the Festival, which included two victories in the Gold Cup and three Champion Hurdle successes.

Top videos

Video

McCoy 'honoured' by Cheltenham statue

Video

LeBron James slam dunk in NBA plays of the week

Video

Minikin's 'thunderous' try of the week

Video

Sochi heartbreak improved me - Christie

Video

Funnies, action and analysis from Chelsea win

Video

Everybody loves N'Golo: Pundits purr over Kante

Video

Highlights: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United

Video

Rally driver wins despite car park detour

Video

Cheltenham: Champion Hurdle preview

Video

No grudges with Ranieri - Shakespeare

Video

I don't speak about referee - Mourinho

Video

Hazard was fouled out of the match - Conte

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club
Soft Play Session.

Tuesday Soft Play Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired