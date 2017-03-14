Cheltenham 2017: Buveur D'Air wins Champion Hurdle

Victory was Fehily's second in the Champion Hurdle, following a previous win in 2012

Pre-race second favourite Buveur D'Air, ridden by Noel Fehily, stormed to victory in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The Nicky Henderson-trained six-year-old, a 5-1 shot, came home ahead of My Tent Or Yours (16-1) and Petit Mouchoir (6-1).

It was Fehily's second Champion Hurdle victory, and owner JP McManus' 50th winner at Cheltenham.

Yanworth - the 9-4 favourite - never settled and placed seventh.

Henderson's sixth winner makes him the most successful trainer in the history of the race, following successes with See You Then (1985, 1986, 1987), Punjabi (2009) and Binocular (2010).

"It's fantastic. To win one was great, to win two is special," said Fehily, whose first Champion Hurdle win came on Rock On Ruby in 2012.

"I was very happy with him. My worry was if he would travel well enough down the hill but he travelled well and jumped well - it was a great performance."

More to follow.