Sir Anthony McCoy flattered as statue is unveiled at Cheltenham

Twenty-times champion jump jockey Sir Anthony McCoy has described having a statue put up in his honour at Cheltenham as 'flattering.'

The bronze figure of the Northern Irishman, crafted by Dublin sculptor Paul Ferrier, was unveiled in front of racegoers at the course on Tuesday.

McCoy, 42, rode 31 winners at the Festival, including two Gold Cups and three Champion Hurdle successes.

His final victory came at his last appearance at the meeting in 2015.

"I can only say a huge thank you to Cheltenham," said the jockey commonly known as AP.

"It was 20 years this week when I won the Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup and I had my first ride here in 1994. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would have a statue put up in my honour.

"A lot of my friends say the statue has more personality than I have.

"I am very honoured. I can say a huge thanks to Paul Ferrier who did this as he has made it just like me.

"I feel very honoured and flattered by it."

McCoy was BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2010 after his only-ever Grand National victory on Don't Push It.