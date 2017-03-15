BBC Sport - Cheltenham Festival: Lizzie Kelly criticises mooted 4lb female weight allowance
Jockey Lizzie Kelly says a mooted 4lb weight allowance for female riders is not a good for women.
If implemented, women jockeys will be given an extra 4lb allowance over men with the aim to create more female winners.
However, Kelly told BBC Radio 5 that the move would not only cause women to win artificially, but also encourage unhealthy and unsafe weight for female riders.
