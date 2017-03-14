Cheltenham Festival 2017: Colin 'the Tipster' Onens' race weeks tips

Colin 'the Tipster' Onens is backing Bristol de Mai to win this year's Cheltenham Gold Cup

BBC Radio Gloucestershire's racing pundit Colin 'the Tipster' Onens offers some of his tips for the Cheltenham Festival 2017.

Below, Colin suggests which horses to look out for as the famous Gloucestershire course prepares for it's annual, four-day jump festival.

Day One - Tuesday 14 March

13:30 GMT - Supreme Novices Hurdle: The first race on day one is going to be an absolute belter. If you like horses for courses, Ballyandy (10-3) is a 'give me'. I know there's a Willie Mullins hotpot in the race in Melon, but Ballyandy is that good.

15:30 GMT - Stan James Champion Hurdle: This it the big race of the day. I know a lot of horses are not going to be there but it is still an absolutely fantastic race. Yanworth (11-4) from Alan King's yard looks like an absolute beauty. It is a lovely-looking horse and I really expect that to come up the hill like a train.

Day Two - Wednesday, 15 March

14:10 GMT - RSA Chase: For me, Might Bite (7-2) from Nicky Henderson's yard looks a star in the making and is going to be a brilliant horse on its day. I cannot see it being beaten. People are worried about his jumping but Henderson will get it bang on - there is not a better trainer than Henderson at Cheltenham.

15:30 GMT - Queen Mother Champion Chase:Douvan (1-4) is odds-on for a reason. It is really, really good. But I don't back odds-on shots and, if you're looking to have a couple of shillings each way, then try God's Own (12-1) from Tom George's Yard, because any mistakes that Douvan makes, he will be all over him.

Day Three - Thursday, 16 March

16:10 GMT - Pertemps Network Final: Trainer Philip Hobbs tells me he is very hopeful for this one. For Good Measure (10-1).

16:50 GMT - The Trull House Stud Mares' Novices Hurdle: By now we are going to know how Mullins' horses are getting on. For me, Let's Dance (2-1) is probably one of his best horses of the whole meeting. This horse is awesome.

Daryl Jacob will ride on Bristol de Mai in the 2017 Gold Cup

Day Four - Gold Cup Day - Friday, 17 March

14:50 GMT - Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle: Wholestone (5-1). I love this horse. I think he's going to be excellent. I can't believe he's not favourite for the race - he should be.

15:30 GMT - Cheltenham Gold Cup: We know certain horses aren't going to be there but this is still one fantastic race. Which one is going to win it? For me, a couple of local horses, Bristol de Mai and More of That will do well and, if the ground dries up, they are both going to run absolute crackers. Bristol de Mai (20-1) gets my vote. Ignore his last run, it was too bad to believe.

16:50 - Martin Pipe Conditional Jockey' Handicap Hurdle: It's Poetic Rhythm (40-1) shot in the conditional hurdle for me. It knows Cheltenham really well.

All odds correct as of Monday, 13 March.

Colin Onens was speaking to BBC Radio Gloucestershire's Paul Furley.