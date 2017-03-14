BBC Sport - Cheltenham Festival 2017: How Greatwood use racehorses to help disadvantaged children

The charity rehoming former racehorses

BBC Points West visit Wiltshire-based charity Greatwood, home to around 50 former racehorses, to discover how they rehome and retrain them for life after the sport.

Greatwood are the only centre in the country that uses racehorses to help disadvantaged children or those with special educational needs.

Follow the Cheltenham Festival with BBC Sport.

