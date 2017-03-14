BBC Sport - Cheltenham Festival 2017: How Greatwood use racehorses to help disadvantaged children
The charity rehoming former racehorses
- From the section Horse Racing
BBC Points West visit Wiltshire-based charity Greatwood, home to around 50 former racehorses, to discover how they rehome and retrain them for life after the sport.
Greatwood are the only centre in the country that uses racehorses to help disadvantaged children or those with special educational needs.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired