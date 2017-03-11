London Prize wins Imperial Cup at Sandown Park
London Prize won the Imperial Cup Handicap Hurdle under Tom O'Brien at Sandown Park.
The 10-1 novice, trained by Ian Williams, came through to hold off the challenge of 5-1 favourite Fixe Le Cap in the final stages.
Darebin led narrowly over the final hurdle before fading to finish third.
Victory was a boost for jockey O'Brien after his ride Finian's Oscar was ruled out of next week's Cheltenham Festival through injury.