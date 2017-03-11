London Prize wins Imperial Cup at Sandown Park

London Prize (right) came past Darebin after the final hurdle to win the Imperial Cup

London Prize won the Imperial Cup Handicap Hurdle under Tom O'Brien at Sandown Park.

The 10-1 novice, trained by Ian Williams, came through to hold off the challenge of 5-1 favourite Fixe Le Cap in the final stages.

Darebin led narrowly over the final hurdle before fading to finish third.

Victory was a boost for jockey O'Brien after his ride Finian's Oscar was ruled out of next week's Cheltenham Festival through injury.