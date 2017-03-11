Cheltenham Festival: Finian's Oscar out with injury

Finian's Oscar (right) won the Tolworth Novices' Hurdle Race at Sandown in January but will now miss the Cheltenham Festival

Rising star hurdler Finian's Oscar is the latest prominent name to be ruled out of the Cheltenham Festival because of injury.

The five-year-old has suffered a "minor setback", says trainer Colin Tizzard.

However, Tizzard hopes the horse will be fit to race at Aintree's Grand National Festival next month.

The winners of the 'big four' races of last year's festival are all amongst the absentees for the 2017 edition, which starts on Tuesday.

Gold Cup champion Don Cossack and Queen Mother Champion Chase holder Sprinter Sacre have retired, while World Hurdle and Champion Hurdle winners Thistlecrack and Annie Power are out with injuries.

Don Poli, who was third in the 2016 Gold Cup, was also ruled out on Friday.