Cheltenham Gold Cup: Don Poli ruled out through injury

Don Poli was trained by Willie Mullins when third in last year's Cheltenham Gold Cup

Cheltenham Festival Dates: Tuesday 14 to Friday 17 March Venue: Cheltenham racecourse Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Don Poli, who was third in the 2016 Cheltenham Gold Cup, will miss this year's race on 17 March.

The Gordon-Elliott trained steeplechaser was around a 16-1 chance for the showpiece contest.

"Unfortunately Don Poli has picked up an injury and will not make it to this year's Festival," said Elliott in his Betfair blog.

"We are all very disappointed as he was in great form and we were really looking forward to him running."