'Sprint King' David Nicholls retires from training

Evens and Odds was one of Nicholls' most high-profile runners

David 'Dandy' Nicholls, known as the 'Sprint King', has announced he has given up training.

The 60-year-old former jockey took up training in 1992 and won a host of sprint races, both in the United Kingdom and France.

Among his wins were the Nunthorpe Stakes, July Cup, Haydock Sprint Cup, Prix de l'Abbaye and the Ayr Gold Cup.

He faces trial in the summer on two charges of sexual assault, which he strenuously denies.

Among his horses were Ya Malak, who created his own piece of history when he dead-heated with Coastal Bluff in the Nunthorpe at York in 1997.

He was ridden by Nicholls' wife, Alex Greaves and the win saw her become the first female rider to win a Group One race in Britain.

Based at Tall Trees Stables near Thirsk, North Yorkshire, Nicholls went out with a winner as stable star Sovereign Debt landed a valuable race in Qatar last month.

He tweeted: "Sovereign Debt was our last runner from Tall Trees, as due to financial problems we have had to cease training.

"It was nice to go out on a high during what has been a difficult time & I'd like to thank all our owners that have supported us."

Former champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa added: "So sad to hear that Dandy Nicholls has had to give up training. #toptrainer #sprintking."