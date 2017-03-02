Sole Power: Eddie Lynam retires multiple Group One-winning sprinter

Former champion jockey Richard Hughes was among those who rode Sole Power to victory

Multiple Group One-winning sprinter Sole Power has been retired, his trainer Eddie Lynam has announced.

The 10-year-old won 12 of his 65 starts and was placed on a further 14 occasions, earning over £2m in prize money.

He burst onto the scene when running out a shock 100-1 winner of the Nunthorpe Stakes at York in 2010.

"He was a great horse, but time waits for no man and he's been retired," said Lynam.

Sole Power landed consecutive renewals of the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2013 and 2014 before regaining his Nunthorpe crown three years ago.

His final appearance came at last month's Dubai Carnival where he ran three times, finishing sixth in the Meydan Sprint.

Lynam added: "I've been training since I was 21 and I'm 55 now. I was a nobody until he came around and he's taken me to places I never felt were possible to go to."