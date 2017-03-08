Cheltenham Festival 2017 schedule and BBC coverage times

Coverage of the 2017 Cheltenham Festival will be across BBC radio

The 2017 Cheltenham Festival takes place from 14 to 17 March.

The feature race takes place each day at 15:30 GMT with the festival's showpiece contest, the Gold Cup, taking place on Friday, 17 March.

There will be coverage across BBC Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra throughout the four days and live text commentary on the Gold Cup on the BBC Sport website.

Full race schedule and BBC coverage (all times GMT, distances in miles and furlongs):

Tuesday, 14 March - Champion Day

Ruby Walsh won the 2016 Champion Hurdle on Annie Power - who will take home the prize this year?

13:30: Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle 2m ½f

14:10: Racing Post Arkle Novices' Chase 2m

14:50: Ultima Handicap Chase 3m 1f

15:30: Stan James Champion Hurdle 2m ½f

16.10: OLBG Mares' Hurdle 2m 4f

16:50: JT McNamara National Hunt Chase (Amateurs and novices) 4m

17:30: Close Brothers Novices' Handicap Chase 2m 4½f

BBC coverage:

13:00-16:00, BBC Radio 5 live

16:00-17:40, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Wednesday, March 15 - Ladies' Day

The Queen Mother Champion Chase takes place on Ladies' Day

13:30: Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle 2m 5f

14:10: RSA Novices' Chase 3m ½f

14:50: Coral Cup (Handicap Hurdle) 2m 5f

15:30: Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase 2m

16:10: Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase 3m 6f

16:50: Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle 2m ½f

17:30: Weatherbys Champion Bumper 2m ½f

BBC coverage:

13:00-16:00, BBC Radio 5 live

16:00-17:40, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Thursday, March 16 - St Patrick's Thursday

The Stayers' Hurdle is the feature race on St Patrick's Thursday

13:30: JLT Novices' Chase 2m 4f

14:10: Pertemps Network Final (Handicap Hurdle) 3m

14:50: Ryanair Chase 2m 5f

15:30: Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle 3m

16:10: Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate (Handicap Chase) 2m 5f

16:50: Trull House Stud Mares Novices' Hurdle 2m 1f

17:30: Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase (Amateurs) 3m 2f

BBC coverage:

13:00-16:00, BBC Radio 5 live

16:00-17:40, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Friday, March 17 - Gold Cup Day

Welsh Grand National winner Native River is the favourite for the Gold Cup after stablemate Thistlecrack was ruled out for the rest of the season

13:30: JCB Triumph Hurdle 2m 1f

14:10: Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle 2m 1f

14:50: Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle 3m

15:30: Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase 3m 2½f

16:10: St James's Place Foxhunter Chase 3m 2½f

16:50: Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle 2m 4½f

17:30: Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase 2m ½f

BBC coverage:

13:00-16:00, BBC Radio 5 live

16:00-17:40, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra