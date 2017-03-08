Cheltenham Festival 2017 schedule and BBC coverage times
The 2017 Cheltenham Festival takes place from 14 to 17 March.
The feature race takes place each day at 15:30 GMT with the festival's showpiece contest, the Gold Cup, taking place on Friday, 17 March.
There will be coverage across BBC Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra throughout the four days and live text commentary on the Gold Cup on the BBC Sport website.
Full race schedule and BBC coverage (all times GMT, distances in miles and furlongs):
Tuesday, 14 March - Champion Day
13:30: Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle 2m ½f
14:10: Racing Post Arkle Novices' Chase 2m
14:50: Ultima Handicap Chase 3m 1f
15:30: Stan James Champion Hurdle 2m ½f
16.10: OLBG Mares' Hurdle 2m 4f
16:50: JT McNamara National Hunt Chase (Amateurs and novices) 4m
17:30: Close Brothers Novices' Handicap Chase 2m 4½f
BBC coverage:
13:00-16:00, BBC Radio 5 live
16:00-17:40, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Wednesday, March 15 - Ladies' Day
13:30: Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle 2m 5f
14:10: RSA Novices' Chase 3m ½f
14:50: Coral Cup (Handicap Hurdle) 2m 5f
15:30: Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase 2m
16:10: Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase 3m 6f
16:50: Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle 2m ½f
17:30: Weatherbys Champion Bumper 2m ½f
BBC coverage:
13:00-16:00, BBC Radio 5 live
16:00-17:40, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Thursday, March 16 - St Patrick's Thursday
13:30: JLT Novices' Chase 2m 4f
14:10: Pertemps Network Final (Handicap Hurdle) 3m
14:50: Ryanair Chase 2m 5f
15:30: Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle 3m
16:10: Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate (Handicap Chase) 2m 5f
16:50: Trull House Stud Mares Novices' Hurdle 2m 1f
17:30: Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase (Amateurs) 3m 2f
BBC coverage:
13:00-16:00, BBC Radio 5 live
16:00-17:40, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Friday, March 17 - Gold Cup Day
13:30: JCB Triumph Hurdle 2m 1f
14:10: Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle 2m 1f
14:50: Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle 3m
15:30: Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase 3m 2½f
16:10: St James's Place Foxhunter Chase 3m 2½f
16:50: Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle 2m 4½f
17:30: Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase 2m ½f
BBC coverage:
13:00-16:00, BBC Radio 5 live
16:00-17:40, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra