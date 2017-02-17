BBC Sport - Freddy Tylicki: Paralysed jockey to return to saddle for riding lesson

Paralysed jockey Tylicki to have riding lesson

Paralysed jockey Freddy Tylicki tells BBC Look East how he will return to the saddle next week when he has a riding lesson.

READ MORE: Freddy Tylicki - Paralysed jockey to return to the saddle for riding lesson

