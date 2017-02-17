BBC Sport - Freddy Tylicki: Paralysed jockey to return to saddle for riding lesson
Paralysed jockey Tylicki to have riding lesson
- From the section Horse Racing
Paralysed jockey Freddy Tylicki tells BBC Look East how he will return to the saddle next week when he has a riding lesson.
READ MORE: Freddy Tylicki - Paralysed jockey to return to the saddle for riding lesson
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired