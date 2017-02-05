Douvan wins at Punchestown to stay on course for Cheltenham

Douvan has won all nine of his races over fences

Douvan comfortably won the Tied Cottage Chase at Punchestown to cement his position as favourite for Cheltenham's Queen Mother Champion Chase.

The brilliant seven-year-old, trained by Willie Mullins, was typically dominant in the four-runner contest to record a 14th straight win.

Jockey Ruby Walsh had no concerns as the 1-14 favourite pulled well clear of runner-up Realt Mor.

Douvan remains a 4-11 chance for the big Cheltenham race in March.

"He sauntered along at the front at his own speed and won as he liked," Walsh told At The Races.

"He just has a huge amount of natural ability. You don't have to do anything. You just sit there."

Douvan has only been beaten once, in his first hurdle race, and is now unbeaten in nine contests over fences.