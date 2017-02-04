Sandown: Buveur D'Air and Top Notch win to enhance Cheltenham claims

Buveur D'Air has been switched back to hurdles from fences by trainer Nicky Henderson

Buveur D'Air is on course for Cheltenham's Champion Hurdle in March after a comfortable victory at Sandown.

The 1-4 favourite, ridden by Barry Geraghty for trainer Nicky Henderson, took the Contenders Hurdle by a length and a half from Rayvin Black.

Buveur D'Air is now as low as 4-1 with bookmakers for the big Cheltenham race behind 2-1 favourite Faugheen.

Henderson sealed a double in the next as Top Notch won the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Jockey Daryl Jacob was winning the race for the third consecutive year and Top Notch looks set to be aimed at the JLT Chase at Cheltenham.