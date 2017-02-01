Grand National 2017: Native River to miss Aintree showpiece

Richard Johnson guided Native River to victory at Chepstow in December

Native River, who was joint-favourite with some bookmakers, has been left off the list of Grand National entries by trainer Colin Tizzard.

The seven-year-old, who won the Welsh Grand National in December, will miss the 8 April showpiece at Aintree.

The Last Samuri, who finished second behind Rule The World in 2016, returns but Gilgamboa, who was fourth last year, is another absentee.

Grade One winner Don Poli is among trainer Gordon Elliott's 14 entries.

The long-list of potential runners is 16 names shorter than the 126 named before the 2016 race. A maximum of 40 runners can line up for the race.