Pegasus World Cup: Arrogate beats California Chrome in $12m race

Arrogate powered to an impressive victory in the world's richest race - the $12m (£9.56m) Pegasus World Cup.

The Breeders' Cup Classic winner, trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Mike Smith, bided his time before emphatically striding to the winning post at Gulfstream Park in Florida.

The expected challenge from California Chrome, racing for the final time in his career, failed to materialise.

"I'm so relieved," said Baffert, who "felt bad" about California Chrome.

"He just didn't bring his race so that match-up never came about," said the American.

"It's great to be here. I never thought I'd be here in a $12m race. I'm a little emotional."

Arrogate was last week named Longines World's Best Racehorse after earning a rating of 134 for his half-length victory over California Chrome at Santa Anita in November.

Smith said his mount had produced "another incredible performance" to secure the $7m (£5.58m) first prize.

He added: "That's not the California Chrome I know. He didn't fire."