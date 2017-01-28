Cotswold Chase: Many Clouds dies after beating Thistlecrack at Cheltenham

Many Clouds (right) and Thistlecrack
Many Clouds (right) finished strongly to beat Thistlecrack

Many Clouds collapsed and died after narrowly beating Thistlecrack in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham's Festival Trials Day.

King George winner Thistlecrack caught Many Clouds close to the finish but the 2015 Grand National winner fought back to snatch victory.

"We were beaten by a better horse on the day," said Thistlecrack's trainer Colin Tizzard.

"This is sad as can be. A fantastic and lovely horse."

More to follow.

