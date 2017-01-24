Arrogate: Breeders' Cup Classic winner named best racehorse in the world

Jockey Mike Smith aboard Arrogate after winning the Breeders' Cup Classic

Breeders' Cup Classic winner Arrogate has been named Longines World's Best Racehorse at an awards ceremony in London.

Bob Baffert's four-year-old secured the title after earning a rating of 134 for his half-length victory over California Chrome at Santa Anita in November.

California Chrome, trained by Art Sherman, is the world's second highest-rated horse in flat racing on 133.

The pair will meet again in the $12m (£9.6m) Pegasus World Cup on Saturday.

It is the second year in a row an American runner has been named the world's best after American Pharoah, also trained by Baffert, was rated at 134 and topped the 2015 rankings.

The only United States-based horse to be rated higher in the past two decades is Cigar, who finished 1996 at 135.

In third this time is the Australian mare Winx, who received her highest rating of 132 after winning her second Cox Plate.

The top-rated European-trained horse, in fourth, is French trainer Jean-Claude Rouget's Almanzor, who won the Prix du Jockey Club, the Irish Champion Stakes and the Champion Stakes.

Dubai, Epsom and York winner Postponed took joint-eighth spot for Roger Varian, to be the highest British representative.

Best racehorse ratings

1 Arrogate 134

2 California Chrome 133

3 Winx 132

4 Almanzor 129

5= A Shin Hakari, Maurice 129

7 Frosted 126

8= Found, Postponed, Hartnell, Werther 124