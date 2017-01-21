Ascot: Clarence House Chase meeting and Taunton fixture called off because of frost

Un De Sceaux was set to bid for back-to-back victories in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot

Ascot's Grade One meeting and Taunton's card on Saturday have been called off because of frozen ground.

The Ascot fixture was due to feature the Clarence House Chase, for which last year's winner Un De Sceaux was the favourite.

It has been rescheduled to take place at Cheltenham on Festival Trials Day on 28 January.

Frost covers were laid on the Ascot track earlier in the week, but the ground remained frozen on Friday.

No problems are anticipated at Haydock where Cheltenham Gold Cup contender Alary runs in the Peter Marsh Chase (15:15 GMT).

Cheltenham will now have a nine-race card next week, with racing starting at midday.