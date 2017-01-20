BBC Sport - Irish jockey Jack Kennedy performs amazing acrobatics to stay on horse
Amazing acrobatics from jockey to stay on horse
- From the section Horse Racing
Irish jockey Jack Kennedy manages to stay on his horse Bilko despite almost being thrown off it at a meeting at Thurles.
WATCH MORE: McCoy 'has breakfast every morning now'
Pictures courtesy of At The Races.
