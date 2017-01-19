BBC Sport - AP McCoy 'misses the buzz of winning' as he adjusts to life after racing
McCoy 'has breakfast every morning now'
AP McCoy tells BBC Sport Northern Ireland's Mark Sidebottom that he is still coming to terms with life after a successful racing career, in which he was crowned champion jockey a record 20 times.
The 42-year-old Toomebridge jockey retired in April 2015 and admits he is still adapting to "a different way of life".
"I miss the excitement and the danger of it a wee bit. Most of all I miss winning - any sportsperson who has had success will tell you the same," said McCoy.
