AP McCoy tells BBC Sport Northern Ireland's Mark Sidebottom that he is still coming to terms with life after a successful racing career, in which he was crowned champion jockey a record 20 times.

The 42-year-old Toomebridge jockey retired in April 2015 and admits he is still adapting to "a different way of life".

"I miss the excitement and the danger of it a wee bit. Most of all I miss winning - any sportsperson who has had success will tell you the same," said McCoy.