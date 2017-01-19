BBC Sport - AP McCoy 'misses the buzz of winning' as he adjusts to life after racing

McCoy 'has breakfast every morning now'

AP McCoy tells BBC Sport Northern Ireland's Mark Sidebottom that he is still coming to terms with life after a successful racing career, in which he was crowned champion jockey a record 20 times.

The 42-year-old Toomebridge jockey retired in April 2015 and admits he is still adapting to "a different way of life".

"I miss the excitement and the danger of it a wee bit. Most of all I miss winning - any sportsperson who has had success will tell you the same," said McCoy.

Top videos

Video

McCoy 'has breakfast every morning now'

Video

Best five shots: O'Sullivan sinks Robertson

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Will Crouch resurrect 'the robot' for 100th goal?

Video

Does Pulis care about being liked?

Video

Best five shots: Fu through after beating Allen

  • From the section Snooker
Video

O'Sullivan aims for three more years at top

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Downpour creates havoc in Greek match

Video

Djokovic stunned by world number 117

  • From the section Tennis
Audio

High tackling: Where does rugby go from here?

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Deacon, Gouffran & Arnold: Cracking replay goals

Video

Highlights: Plymouth 0-1 Liverpool

Video

Konta 'looking forward' to Wozniacki tie

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Wenger rules out move for Payet

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey
Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired