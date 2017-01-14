One For Arthur wins Classic Chase at Warwick for Lucinda Russell

From the section

One For Arthur is rated a 33-1 chance for the Grand National on 8 April

One For Arthur won the Classic Chase at Warwick for Scottish trainer Lucinda Russell.

The 14-1 shot triumphed by six lengths under Derek Fox from Goodtoknow, with Shotgun Paddy Third and Houblon Des Obeaux in fourth.

Russell may now aim her winner at the Grand National at Aintree in April.

Modus (7-1), ridden by Barry Geraghty, gave trainer Paul Nicholls his third winner of Kempton's Lanzarote Hurdle in 10 years.

Meanwhile, Ben Pauling's novice hurdler Willoughby Court caught the eye with an impressive victory at Warwick.