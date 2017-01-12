Brian Fletcher: 'Unsung hero' who won Grand National three times dies aged 69

Fletcher also won the Scottish National in 1974, and finished runner-up to Josh Gifford in the jockeys' title race

Ex-jockey Brian Fletcher, who won the Grand National three times, including twice on Red Rum, has died aged 69.

Fletcher's first Grand National success came when he steered Red Alligator to victory in 1968, a year after finishing third at Aintree on the same horse.

In 1973, he won the famous race on Red Rum, repeating the feat in 1974.

Red Rum became the most successful horse to run in the National, winning for a third time with Tommy Stack in 1977, the year Fletcher retired.

Fletcher also won the Scottish National in 1974, and finished as runner-up to Josh Gifford in the jockeys' title race.

Former champion jockey Peter Scudamore said Fletcher was an "unsung hero", without whom "National Hunt racing wouldn't be where it is today".

He added: "To win the Grand National three times is an incredible achievement. It's just a shame that after he finished in racing you didn't hear a lot about him."