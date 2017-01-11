BBC Sport - Kempton Park racecourse may close to make way for houses

Odds not good as Kempton Park might close

The historic Kempton Park racecourse could be closed to make way for 3,000 homes as part of the Jockey Club's plans to raise £500m to invest in horse racing.

If the proposal goes ahead, Kempton's famous King George VI Chase would move to Sandown, located six miles away.

Henrietta Knight, a trainer who has won the King George VI Chase twice, tells The World at One that this move would be a disaster for jump racing as the courses are so different.

