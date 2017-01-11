BBC Sport - Kempton Park racecourse may close to make way for houses
Odds not good as Kempton Park might close
- From the section Horse Racing
The historic Kempton Park racecourse could be closed to make way for 3,000 homes as part of the Jockey Club's plans to raise £500m to invest in horse racing.
If the proposal goes ahead, Kempton's famous King George VI Chase would move to Sandown, located six miles away.
Henrietta Knight, a trainer who has won the King George VI Chase twice, tells The World at One that this move would be a disaster for jump racing as the courses are so different.
