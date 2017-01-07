Sandown: Finian's Oscar wins Tolworth Novices' Hurdle

Finian's Oscar
Finian's Oscar won on his hurdling debut at Hereford in December

Finian's Oscar has won the Tolworth Novices' Hurdle at Sandown to give trainer Colin Tizzard another victory.

Ridden by Tom O'Brien, Finian's Oscar was making his grade one bow, having won on his hurdling debut at Hereford.

Chalonnial led for much of the contest, but the 11-10 favourite powered home to win by five lengths from Capitaine.

Tizzard also trains Thistlecrack, who won the King George VI Chase, and Native River, winner of the Welsh National in December.

