Cheltenham: Jockey Lizzie Kelly rides double on Coo Star Sivola and Agrapart

From the section

In 2015, Lizzie Kelly became the first female jockey to win a Grade One jumps race in Britain

Leading female jockey Lizzie Kelly completed a Cheltenham double on New Year's Day as Agrapart won the Relkeel Hurdle.

Kelly went past favourite L'ami Serge in the final strides, having earlier won the opener on Coo Star Sivola.

Willie Twiston-Davies joined an elite list of jockeys to have ridden a winner at Royal Ascot and Cheltenham when scoring with handicap hurdler Cogry.

Whisper beat Clan Des Obeaux to win the Dipper Novices' Chase.