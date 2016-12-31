Bryan Cooper: Jockey fractures pelvis in Punchestown fall

Bryan Cooper after winning on Petit Mouchoir at Leopardstown on Thursday

Jockey Bryan Cooper faces another lay-off after fracturing his pelvis in a fall at Punchestown on New Year's Eve.

The Irishman will be out for six to eight weeks after being unseated from Arkwrisht in a beginners' chase.

"It is a rare injury, but the horse came right down on his pelvis," said Turf Club medical officer Dr Adrian McGoldrick.

Cooper, 24, has been plagued by injury and only recently returned having fractured an arm in October.

He was also left with a partially collapsed lung after a fall at the Galway Festival in July.

Cooper fractured his tibia and fibula at the 2014 Cheltenham Festival and broke his leg at at Down Royal in May 2013.

The number one rider for Gigginstown House Stud won the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Don Cossack in March.

He also enjoyed Grade One success on Thursday with Petit Mouchoir in the Ryanair Hurdle at Leopardstown.