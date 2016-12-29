Ryanair Hurdle: Petit Mouchoir too strong for Nichols Canyon

Petit Mouchoir edges ahead of Nichols Canyon before going on to win the Ryanair Hurdle

Petit Mouchoir ran out an impressive winner of the Ryanair Hurdle at Leopardstown on Thursday with odds-on favourite Nichols Canyon in second.

Bryan Cooper sent the 6-1 shot straight to the lead with Nichols Canyon (2-5) his closest pursuer throughout.

The pair were almost as one before Petit Mouchoir jumped the second-last better and found another gear.

Petit Mouchoir sealed a seven-length success from Nichols Canyon with Ivanovich Gorbatov in third.

Henry de Bromhead's charge was slashed to 10-1 from 25-1 for the Champion Hurdle by RaceBets following the victory.

Cheltenham on the cards

De Bromhead confirmed the two-mile hurdling crown at Cheltenham is high on his agenda.

He said: "It was amazing. He gave him some ride. It was brilliant and he jumped deadly.

"It's lovely when it works out. It's been a frustrating few days now but that's made up for it all. It's great.

"I'll speak to Eddie and Michael (O'Leary), but I think we have every right to consider the Champion Hurdle.

"He hasn't had a hard season thus far so the Irish Champion Hurdle might be a plan. I'll have to speak to the lads."