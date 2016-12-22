BBC Sport - John Buckingham: Foinavon's famous 1967 Grand National win
'No-hoper' Foinavon wins 1967 Grand National
Foinavon, a 100-1 outsider ridden by John Buckingham, who has died aged 76, wins the 1967 Grand National after a massive pile-up at the 23rd fence.
