BBC Sport - John Buckingham: Foinavon's famous 1967 Grand National win

'No-hoper' Foinavon wins 1967 Grand National

Foinavon, a 100-1 outsider ridden by John Buckingham, who has died aged 76, wins the 1967 Grand National after a massive pile-up at the 23rd fence.

READ MORE: Former jockey Buckingham dies

Available to UK users only.

