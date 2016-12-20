Freddy Tylicki: Paralysed jockey leaves hospital following fall

Freddy Tylicki is being cared for at St George's Hospital in Tooting, south London

Freddy Tylicki has been released from hospital seven weeks after he fell off his horse in a race and was paralysed.

The 30-year-old was paralysed from the waist down in a four-horse pile-up at Kempton on 31 October.

Tylicki moved from intensive care to a spinal ward in November and will now start rehabilitation at the London Spinal Cord Unit.

He tweeted: "I've been waiting on this day for a long time and it's finally come #nextchapter #keepfighting."

Earlier this month, Tylicki said he was "dealing with" his injuries but has "more bad days than good".

He also said he is grateful for the support he has received from family, friends and the whole racing community - which has raised at least £330,000 to help him.

Champion jockey Jim Crowley and Ted Durcan suffered minor injuries in the incident while a fourth jockey, Steve Drowne, and all the horses, were unhurt.