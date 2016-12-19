Thistlecrack to face Cue Card in King George at Kempton on Boxing Day

Thistlecrack
Thistlecrack won the World Hurdle at Cheltenham in March but has switched to steeplechase this season
32Red King George VI Chase
Date: Monday 26 December Time: 15:15 GMT Venue: Kempton racecourse Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live

Thistlecrack has been given the go-ahead to take on stablemate Cue Card in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Trainer Colin Tizzard had been considering letting the novice race after he won his first three chases.

Owner John Snook confirmed the decision adding it was always his intention for Thistlecrack to race at Kempton.

Cue Card - winner of last year's King George - is chasing leg two of the £1m Steeplechasing Triple Crown.

That follows a win in the Betfair Chase at Haydock last month and the horse would complete the Triple Crown with wins on Boxing Day and in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March.

Thistlecrack, last season's champion staying hurdler, won races at Chepstow, Newbury and Cheltenham in October and November.

At Kempton, Cue Card will be ridden by Paddy Brennan and Thistlecrack by Tom Scudamore.

Tizzard said he agreed with the decision made by owners John and Heather Snook.

"The owners want to go for the King George and I'm in full backing with it," said Tizzard.

