Hong Kong Vase: Highland Reel overhauled late on by Satono Crown

Satono Crown's jockey Joao Moreira celebrates victory

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Highland Reel narrowly failed to finish 2016 on a high after finishing second in the Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin.

The 2015 winner had claimed both the King George at Ascot and the Breeders' Cup Turf this year.

However, although jockey Ryan Moore set a good pace, the pair were overhauled late on by Satono Crown.

"He's had a long season but he ran a great race," said O'Brien afterwards.

Moore did enjoy big-race success when he guided Maurice - trained by Noriyuki Hori like Satono Crown - to the Hong Kong Cup.

"I've had a lot of fun riding Maurice," said the three-time champion jockey. "I'm always OK when I'm on him, although today when the gates opened, he made it a bit more difficult for me.

"Fortunately there was a lot of pace and when I found the room I was looking for, he moved into gear and then he just flew and has won easing up."