Freddy Tylicki: Paralysed jockey has 'more bad days than good'

Freddy Tylicki is being cared for at St George's Hospital in Tooting, south London

Jockey Freddy Tylicki says he is "dealing with" the injuries he sustained that have left him paralysed from the waist down.

The 30-year-old was injured in a four-horse pile-up at Kempton on 31 October and suffered a T7 paralysis.

He spent time in intensive care and will soon begin rehabilitation at the London Spinal Cord Unit.

"I have good days and I have bad days - at the moment I have more bad days than good ones," he told the Sun newspaper.

"From very early I knew there was a big problem. I put two and two together very quickly. I'm dealing with it day in, day out."

Tylicki says he is grateful for the support he has received from family, friends and the whole racing community - which raised £330,000 to help him - and he hopes that the rehabilitation will allow him to progress with his life.

"Who knows what will happen as far as possibly allowing me to walk again." he added.

"It's hard to talk about the future. Even harder for me as I've never experienced anything like this. The doctors have been very realistic, though.

"I could be feeling something in one month or three months down the road. There's a lot of bruising in my body that needs to heal."