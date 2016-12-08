Graham Gibbons: BHA could suspend jockey after urine sample switch claim

Gibbons was racing on Button Up at Kempton

Jockey Graham Gibbons has stood down from riding indefinitely after claims he switched his urine sample with that of fellow rider Callum Shepherd.

Officials at Wednesday's meeting at Kempton made the claim about a sample for routine dope and alcohol testing.

Prior to Gibbons' decision, the British Horseracing Authority was considering whether to suspend his licence as it investigates the incident.

Gibbons and Shepherd, whose licence is unaffected, had one ride at Kempton.

A leading jockey on flat racing's all-weather circuit, Gibbons finished sixth on Button Up in the second division of a one-mile maiden event.

A stewards' report on the BHA website said: "The stewards held an inquiry following a report from the clerk of the scales.

"Having heard evidence from the sampling officer, Graham Gibbons, Callum Shepherd, Paul Struthers - the chief executive of the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) who accompanied Shepherd - and a valet, they forwarded a report to the head office of the British Horseracing Authority for further consideration."

A PJA statement read: "Callum made a serious error of judgement but, to his credit, very quickly took steps to correct that error, which ultimately led to the resulting stewards inquiry into the matter, to which he gave candid evidence.

"The PJA is in touch with both jockeys and will provide all necessary support. They have been assigned legal representation and will co-operate fully with the investigation."

Gibbons, who served a five-week ban after failing a breathalyser test in 2007, was scheduled to take seven mounts at Newcastle on Friday.