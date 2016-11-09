BBC Sport - Freddy Tylicki: Leading jockeys pay tribute to paralysed rider

Victoria Pendleton, Ryan Moore and Frankie Dettori pay tribute to Freddy Tylicki, the jockey paralysed from the waist down in a four-horse pile-up at Kempton.

READ MORE: Leading jockeys continue to rally for Tylicki as fund tops £250,000.

LISTEN: Do jockeys put their job before family?

