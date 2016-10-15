BBC Sport - British Champions Day: Almanzor & Christophe Soumillon win Champion Stakes at Ascot
Watch Almanzor win thrilling Champion Stakes at Ascot
- From the section Horse Racing
Watch Christophe Soumillon steer 11-8 favourite Almanzor to victory for France in a thrilling Champion Stakes at Ascot.
READ MORE: Almanzor seals victory for France at Ascot
Available to UK users only.
