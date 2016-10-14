BBC Sport - Ascot Champions Day: How 10 friends pulled off a racing coup
How 10 friends pulled off a racing coup
- From the section Horse Racing
Quiet Reflection was bought for just £44,000 by a group of 10 friends, who have gone on to win more than £600,000 in prize money. Now the mare is preparing to run in the Champion Sprint at Ascot on Saturday during the richest day in British horse racing, Champions Day.
READ MORE: Ascot set for Champions Day
WATCH MORE: How a superhorse became a superstud
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired