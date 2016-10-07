BBC Sport - Laura Mongan: Epsom trainer relishes historic St Leger win

Mongan relishes historic St Leger win

Laura Mongan became the first female trainer to win the St Leger, the world's oldest Classic, at Doncaster in September.

Her horse, Harbour Law, started the race at 22-1 but came home first to give the 36-year-old her first Classic victory.

BBC London's Sara Orchard went to meet Mongan at Condover Stables in Epsom and also spoke to her husband Ian, the assistant trainer, and head girl Helena Warbrick.

Top videos

Video

Mongan relishes historic St Leger win

Video

Hughes 'surprised' Liverpool sold Allen

Video

Top 10 Moments of 2016

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Highlights: Newport County 0-1 Plymouth Argyle (aet)

Video

Which Premier League stars are going to Afcon?

Video

Advent calendar: Jonny Brownlee helped over line by brother Alistair

Video

I looked like Rudolph - Osi on frostbite

Video

Lutalo Muhammad's brilliant vlog from Sports Personality

Video

Highlights: Celtic 1-0 Partick Thistle

Video

Highlights: Peterborough 2-0 Notts County

Audio

Those We Lost

  • From the section iPlayer
Audio

Top 10 cricketing moments of 2016

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Week 15

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Winter Activity Camp
Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired