Laura Mongan became the first female trainer to win the St Leger, the world's oldest Classic, at Doncaster in September.

Her horse, Harbour Law, started the race at 22-1 but came home first to give the 36-year-old her first Classic victory.

BBC London's Sara Orchard went to meet Mongan at Condover Stables in Epsom and also spoke to her husband Ian, the assistant trainer, and head girl Helena Warbrick.