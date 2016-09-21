BBC Sport - Frankie Dettori's 'Magnificent Seven' remembered 20 years on
Dettori's 'Magnificent Seven' remembered
- From the section Horse Racing
BBC Sport looks back 20 years to 28 September 1996, when Frankie Dettori completed a 'Magnificent Seven' as he became the first jockey to win all seven races on his card at Ascot, including the prestigious Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.
