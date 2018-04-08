Pegasus lose 4-0 to UCD in Irish Senior Cup final

From the section

UCD players celebrate their Irish Cup final success over Pegasus

Pegasus were beaten 4-0 by holders UCD in Sunday's women's Irish Senior Cup final in Dublin, having defeated Belfast Harlequins 1-0 on Saturday.

It was a disappointing display by the Ulster side, who seldom threatened in front of goal.

UCD led 1-0 at half-time and added three further goals after the break to run out comfortable winners.

In the men's final a treble from Luke Madeley helped Three Rock Rovers defeat Dublin rivals Pembroke Wanderers 5-2.

In the women's decider, UCD broke the deadlock in the 13th minute when Lena Tice's free was converted by Emma Russell.

Abbie Russell made it 2-0 in the 42nd minute when she volleyed home a cross from Orla Patton.

Katie Mullan added a third when she sent a penalty corner low into the net past Pegasus goalkeeper Sammy-Jo Greer.

With two minutes remaining and Pegasus tiring, Sorcha Clarke wrapped up the win when she tapped in Deirdre Duke's cross.