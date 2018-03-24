Irish Hockey League: Lisnagarvey beat Cookstown in Ulster derby

By Nigel Ringland

BBC Sport NI

Lisnagarvey's Matthew Nelson
Matthew Nelson's hat-trick helped Lisnagarvey defeat Cookstown

Lisnagarvey didn't lose any more ground on Men's Irish Hockey League leaders Glenanne after a 3-1 win over Cookstown in their Ulster derby.

Garvey remain tied for second with Three Rock Rovers, 10 points behind Glenanne who beat Railway Union 1-0.

The top three sides in the Women's IHL all won.

UCD maintained their four-point advantage over Cork Harlequins while Pegasus moved a step closer to securing a place in the end of season play-offs.

Irish international Matthew Nelson was the man of the match for Lisnagarvey as he bagged a hat-trick in a 3-1 victory over Cookstown. Tim Sloan scored a late consolation for the home side.

Shane O'Donoghue's early goal was enough for leaders Glenanne to beat Railway Union 1-0 while Three Rock Rovers recorded a 6-3 victory over Banbridge.

While the gap between Glenanne and chasers Three Rock and Garvey is 10 points, the Ulster side have two games in hand and a home match-up with the leaders to come next month.

Cookstown's defeat leaves them with the same number of points as Railway Union at the bottom and although they have a game in hand they are seven points adrift of Cork C of I who drew 1-1 with Monkstown and Annadale who lost 2-1 at Pembroke.

Conor Roberts scored for Peter Caruth's side but they were undone by goals from Tim Hill and Alan Sothern.

Pegasus player Hannah Grieve
Hannah Grieve hit the only goal as Pegasus defeated Monkstown 1-0

In the Women's IHL, a first-quarter goal from Hannah Grieve proved enough to give Pegasus a hard-fought 1-0 win over bottom of the table Monkstown.

The victory consolidated third place for the Belfast side and moved them one step closer to securing a place in the end of season play-offs.

The battle for the title continues to be a two-horse race. Emma Russell and Ulster's Katie Mullan were on target for leaders UCD as they defeated Railway Union 2-1 while Rebecca Barry scored twice and Roisin Upton added a third for Cork Harlequins in a 3-0 home win over Pembroke Wanderers.

The gap between the top two remains four points.

Ards came from a goal behind to earn a point at Loreto. Sarah Torrans had given the home side the early lead but Chloe Brown's late strike meant the spoils were shared, a result that did neither side any favours in their lingering hopes of making the top four.

Belfast Harlequins haven't given up their play-off challenge after a 2-1 away win at Trinity College.

Jenna Watt and a penalty stroke converted by Zoe Wilson gave Quins a 2-0 first quarter lead and although they conceded a goal to Niamh Sweeney they held on for an important victory.

