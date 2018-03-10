Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: England beaten by Australia in final

Australia beat England twice at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, including in the final

England were beaten 2-1 by Australia in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final in Malaysia.

Australia took the lead in a tightly-contested game when Blake Govers drilled a low shot into the bottom corner from a penalty corner.

Lachlan Sharp pounced on a loose ball from another penalty corner to score from close range and extend the lead.

Samuel Ward immediately pulled one back to give England hope, but Australia held on to secure victory.

Both sides were using the tournament as preparation for the Commonwealth Games, which take place from 5-14 April on Australia's Gold Coast. Australia won gold in 2014 and England earned bronze.

England had beaten Malaysia 7-2 on Friday to secure their place in the final against an Australia side that had beaten England 4-1 earlier in the competition.

The final was goalless until Govers scored from Australia's first penalty corner in the 38th minute.

Sharp looked to have sealed it with just over seven minutes remaining, only for Ward to go up the other end and power in a shot. But, ultimately, England could not find an equaliser.